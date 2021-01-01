Samsonite Pro Backpack, One Size , Black

For those serious about business travel, Samsonite Pro is designed to keep up. This modern update is designed with the sophisticated working professional in mind. With tailored styling, pro offers robust materials, strategic organization, and modern tech upgrades like wireless charging, RFID protection, and USB ports for on-the-go-charging, making even the most demanding journeys more enjoyable.Features: Adjustable StrapsClosure Type: ZipperPocket Types: 1 Front Zip Pocket(s), 1 Interior Zip Pocket(s)Tech Compatibility: 16 In LaptopMeasurements: 12.5 Depth/Inches, 17.25 Height/Inches, 6 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% NylonCare: Spot CleanCountry of Origin: Imported