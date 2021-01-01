Bohning Pro Class Arrow Fletching Jig – Right Helical, Red

In-expensive and able to get the job done, the Bohning® Pro Class arrow fletching jig is perfect for the archer who wants to start fletching his own arrows without breaking the bank. Including a right helical clamp for increased accuracy of arrows, the Pro Class is compatible with all arrows and offers interchangeable disks for 3 or 4 fletch options. The Bohning® Pro Class also features a quick-set magnetic clamp for precise fletching. FEATURES: Pro Class Arrow Fletching Jig – Right Helical Arrow fletching jig compatible with all arrow types & diameters Quick-set magnetic clamp and large clamps for simplified use and accurate fletching Right wing helical clamp for increased accuracy during arrow flight Interchangeable disks for 3 vane fletch at 120°, or 4 vane fletch at 90° Offset adjustments and snap indexing Model: 1349W