Experience the all-day comfort of Wolky with the Pro-Clog, an easy-wear mule with pebbled leather uppers. Slip-on design with closed, rounded toe. Leather lining and insole. Removable anatomical footbed. Slip-resistant polyurethane sole. Made in Portugal. Measurements: • Heel: 2 in. • Weight: 3 lbs. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.