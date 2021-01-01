Nike Pro Collection Women's Graphic Hoodie

BREATHABLE COVERAGE WITH ROOM TO MOVE. Throw on the Nike Pro Collection Hoodie before, during or after your workout for cool, lightweight coverage. The oversized design lets you move comfortably, and the hem adjusts for a personalized fit. Sweat-Wicking Breathability Lightweight mesh fabric with Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable without overheating. Stay-Put Coverage The drawcord at the hem cinches down for a secure fit. Elastic cuffs hold the sleeves in place as you move. Product Details Oversized fit for a baggy, spacious feel Large Swoosh design 91% polyester/9% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: DA0954; Color: Lime Glow/Metallic Silver; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult