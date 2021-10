What it is: A facial oil that supports older, thinning skin lacking in density. What it does: It targets intense vertical wrinkles, which are characteristic of more mature skin, and helps improve the overall structural appearance of your chin and jowl area. It also helps blur tell-tale marionette, frown and lip lines and rebalances mature and hormonal skin. How to use: Massage 3-4 drops over your face and neck. 0.5 oz. Natural Beauty & Wellness