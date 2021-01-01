Yellow gold-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating yellow gold-plated bezel with a blue (count-up elapsed time) ring. Champagne dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. SII caliber NH35A automatic movement, containing 24 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 41 hours. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 14 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Band length: 8.5 inches. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Pro Diver Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Pro Diver Automatic Champagne Dial Mens Watch 9743.