Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating coin edge yellow gold-tone bezel with a blue-plated (count-up elapsed time) ring. Blue dial with luminous yellow gold-tone and silver-tone alpha-style shape hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. SII caliber NH35A automatic movement, containing 24 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 41 hours. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 47 mm. Case thickness: 16.3 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Band length: 8.75 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Pro Diver Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Pro Diver Automatic Blue Dial Yellow Gold-tone Mens Watch 30420.