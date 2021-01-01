Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating coin edge yellow gold-tone bezel with a black and blue (Batman) (count-up elapsed time) ring. Gold dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Hattori Caliber VD54 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 48 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Band length: 7.25 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Pro Diver Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Gold Dial Batman Bezel Mens Watch 30801.