Yellow gold-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating yellow gold-plated bezel. Blue dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three gold sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Hattori caliber VD53 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 52 mm. Case thickness: 20 mm. Band width: 29.3 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 500 meters / 1650 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: in general, suitable for professional marine activity and serious surface water sports, but not diving. Dive watch style. Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Blue Dial Mens Watch 25077.