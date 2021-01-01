Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with a black ring. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Cas ethickness: 14.5 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: chronograph, hour, minute, second. Pro Diver Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Black Dial Mens Watch 28689.