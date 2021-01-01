Black-plated stainless steel case with a black polyurethane strap. Uni-directional rotating gold ion-plated bezel with a black top ring. Black dial with luminous gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second and 60 minute. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 50 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 30 mm. Band length: 8.85 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Black Dial Black Polyurethane Mens Watch 15396.