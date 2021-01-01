Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with a black top ring. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Tachymeter markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Caliber: VD54 quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 46 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not scuba diving. Casual watch style. Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Mens Watch 12910.