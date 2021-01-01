Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating rose gold-tone bezel with an inlaid grey ring. Charcoal dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and dot hour markers. An Arabic numeral appears at the 12 o'clock position. Minute markers. Tachymeter markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Hattori Caliber VD54 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 50 mm. Case thickness: 15.3 mm. Band width: 32 mm. Band length: 7.25 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Pro Diver Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz Charcoal Dial Mens Watch 33828.