Yellow gold-tone stainless steel caseand bracelet. Fixed gunmetal-plated bezel. Blue dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Tachymeter markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Hattori caliber VD54 quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 48 mm. Case thickness: 14 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Band length: 7.25 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch 30755.