Stainless steel case with a black silicone strap with stainless steel inserts. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with a black carbon fiber inlay. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Hattori caliber VD53 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 52 mm. Case thickness: 18.85 mm. Band width: 26 mm. Band length: 8.25 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Pro Diver Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch 33834.