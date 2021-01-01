Plunge into any horizon using the steadfast guidance of the Invicta Pro Diver. Stylishly classic internal workings are forged with variations of bold movements. Built with confident prowess the fortitude with which these timepieces function makes the Pro Diver the quintessential in performance. Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating yellow gold-tone bezel with black glass fiber inlay. Gold and black dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Hattori caliber VD53 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 52 mm. Band width: 26 mm. Band length: 7.25 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Pro Diver Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz Gold Dial Mens Watch 33848.