Gunmetal ion-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Unidirectional gunmetal ion-plated bezel. Black sunray dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. 24 hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display appears at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 44 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 22 mm. Fold-over clasp with safety release. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds, calendar, GMT. Sport watch style. Item Variations: Date. Invicta Pro Diver Collection Black Dial Gunmetal Ion-Plated Mens Watch 5126.