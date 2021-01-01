Burgundy plastic case with a burgundy (transparent) silicone strap. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with a black aluminum ring. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Hattori caliber PC32 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 51.50 mm. Case thickness: 16.65 mm. Band width: 29.8 mm. Band length: 8.25 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Pro Diver Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Pro Diver Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch 32329.