Nike Pro Dri-FIT Football Shiver 4.0

SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT FOR THE FIELD. The Nike Pro Dri-FIT Shiver 4.0 features stretchy, abrasion-resistant fabric with sweat-wicking material to help you stay dry and feel supported when you're on the field. Benefits Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry, comfortable and focused. The shiver is form-fitting and abrasion-resistant with a stretchy band to keep it in place. UVA and UVB protection where the sleeve covers. This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good quality sunscreen is recommended. Product Details Sold as a pair NFHS compliant 85% polyester/15% spandex Hand wash Imported Style: N1000773; Color: Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult