Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tight Fit Long-Sleeve Top

EXTRA BREATHABLE WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. The Nike Pro Dri-FIT Top hugs you in lightweight fabric with breathability built into heat zones to help keep you cool and dry from warmups through cool downs. Stretchy fabric made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers comes in a tight fit that easily layers under other tops. Built-in Breathability Mesh over high-heat areas at the back, sides and underarms lets air flow to help keep you cool when the action heats up. Sweat-Wicking Power Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Movement Minus Distractions Lightweight, stretchy fabric with vents at the hem helps you move naturally during high-intensity sets. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel 92% polyester/8% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: DD1990; Color: White/Black/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult