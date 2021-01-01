Pro Elite 400 Alpha-Brite Crossbow Arrows – 3 Pack, Green

Load your crossbow with lighted Pro Elite® 400 Alpha-Brite Carbon Crossbow Arrows to increase your Accuracy down-range. Fletched slightly offset and fitted with TenPoint’s® Alpha-Nock and Alpha-Brite system, the lighted Pro Elite arrows will be visible all the way down the range. FEATURES: For use with all TenPoint® & Wicked Ridge® crossbows Fletched slightly offset with 3.5” Bohning X Vanes™ Fitted with 61 grain aluminum inserts Alpha-Nock & Alpha-Brite lighted nock system Inspected for straightness to ± .003 Hand-sorted for weight tolerance to within 2 grains / dozen 20” overall length Includes 3 arrows