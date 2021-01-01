Moda Pro Face Perfecting Makeup Oval Brush Set, Black, 4 Piece

Moda® pro 4pc face perfecting makeup brush set has all the essentials to create the perfect stylish and bold look. These four unique shapes are designed to fit the contours of your face for optimal blending with a flexible handle. Each brush is vegan and cruelty free and features durable, textured, waterproof handles. Using a proprietary synthetic filament blend that picks up powders, creams, and liquids efficiently leaving minimal waste. An ideal brush set perfect for applying, blending and shading. We continually strive to provide premium quality makeup brushes. Moda® brushes combine vibrant, fun brush styles for a beautifully bold look. Affordable makeup brushes for makeup artists and enthusiasts, alike, for any age or gender.