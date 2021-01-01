P-TEX PRO Knit Compression Arm Sleeve, Medium

Engineered with body mapping compression, the P-TEX® PRO Knit Compression Arm Sleeve targets sore and weak muscles to provide support, comfort and relief so you can stay in the game. Support Your Performance Body mapping compression specifically targets the arm for improved muscle and joint support Seamless knitting technology is specifically engineered for long-lasting comfort during athletic activity Aids in reducing strain and fatigue of muscles to accelerate recovery times Comfortable Fit, Limited Distractions Easy pull-on design fits over targeted area Anatomical structure allows for contoured fit Mesh venting promotes air flow Silicone grip prevents migration of the sleeve Additional Details Features 2 sleeves that fit left or right arm Size Chart Small - 8.5 - 10” Medium - 10.1 - 11.5” X-Large - 13.1 - 14.5” Note: If any irritation or discomfort occurs, discontinue use and consult a medical professional. This product is not a substitute for medical care. Always seek professional medical attention for the diagnosis or treatment of pain, injury, or irritation. Do not apply over open wounds.