KT TAPE PRO Limited Edition Kryptek Typhon Camo Kinesiology Tape, Black

Created with a sweatproof and water resistant design, the KT Tape® PRO Limited Edition Kryptek Typhon Camo Kinesiology Tape is built to last through a week’s worth of workouts, showers, and sweat. Made to Last Engineered with synthetic microfiber material for durability Waterproof and sweatproof design perfect for high-intensity activities Comfortable to wear for 4 to 7 days Support and Comfort Adhesive delivers enhanced comfort and breathability Helps support sore muscles, joints, and tendons Key Details Designed to help support sore muscles, joints, and tendons Made with synthetic fabric and adhesive Comes with roll of 20 precut 10" strips Includes step-by-step instructions Latex-free