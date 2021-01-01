The PROlite yoga mat (formally known as the PurpleLite Travel Mat) is a fresh alternative for people who need a lighter, zero-waste mat with superior quality and comfort. Like its big brother the Black Mat PRO, the PROlite is all about Performance, both in the studio and on the go. Available in five passion-inspiring colors, the PROlite gives you more choices and the same stellar Manduka results. It will enhance your practice and protect our planet. The PROlite has something that no other lighter-weight yoga mat can offer, a Lifetime Guarantee. The Manduka PROlite is built to go everywhere and do everything, just like the people who use it. Features of the Manduka Pro Lite Mat Zero-waste, sustainable yoga mat High Performance in a lightweight form Superior wear and longevity Slip resistant, yet non-sticky, even when wet from perspiration Travel-friendly for the yogi on-the-go OekoTex certified, emissions-free manufacturing Lifetime Guarantee 4.0 lbs; 71? x 24? 4.7 mm thick