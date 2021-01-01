Nike Pro Men's Tank

LIGHT AND COOL. The Nike Pro Tank blends sweat-wicking power with textured areas of breathability you can see to keep you dry and cool when your pace picks up. Lightweight fabric is made with 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibers or at least 10% organic cotton fibers. This product is made with 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibers or at least 10% organic cotton fibers. Stay Dry Soft, lightweight fabric with Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable. Breathe Easy An engineered design on the back, a high-heat area, is thinner to help keep you cool when the sweat starts to flow. Move Freely Durable bonded shoulder seams (that stretch) and hem vents at the sides let you move without distractions. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel Longer back hem Front: 95% polyester/5% cotton. Back: 94% polyester/6% cotton. Machine wash Imported Style: CZ2272; Color: Light Army/Heather/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult