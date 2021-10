Fit & Design: Slim fit for a tailored feel Lightweight, stretchy fabric with vents at the hem helps you move naturally Mesh over high-heat areas at the back, sides and underarms lets air flow to help keep you cool Technology: Nike® Dri-FIT® technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable Additional Details: Made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers Machine wash