For exceptional volume, lift and shine, take the BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium Rotating Hot Air Brush for a spin! The rotating bristle action volumizes and shines as you put the finishing touches on your style, delivering silky-smooth locks. The ceramic heat protects against damage while 100 times more conditioning ions seal in moisture and provide dazzling shine. Turn off the rotating action for a sleeker look. The rotating barrel is bi-directional, moving crisply either forward or backward, and t