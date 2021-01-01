The P-TEX® Pro Open Adjustable Patella Knee Sleeve promotes efficient muscle and joint movement as well as stability and support with kinetic panels. Don't let a knee injury slow down when you have the Open Patella Knee Sleeve to protect yourself. Front Panel Construction Kinetic panels promote stability and support Thermal compression promotes more efficient muscle and joint movement Open Patella helps relieve pressure while providing even support to knee cap and joint Back Panel Construction Assists with muscle sore muscles and strains in the knee Kinetic paneling integrates the benefits of kinesiology tape to provide stability and support Thermal compression provides heat retention that promotes more efficient muscle and joint movement Anatomically designed to fit left or right knee Adjustable construction provides a customized fit Sizing ONE SIZE FITS MOST