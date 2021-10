The LORAC Pro Palette 3 has 8 Shimmer & 8 Matte eyeshadows in soft, earthy shades so you can create custom on-trend looks. This kit includes a mini Behind The Scenes Eye Primer for long-lasting color. This set of velvety eyeshadows are infused with botanicals to keep the delicate skin on your eyelids nourished. LORAC Pro Eyeshadows provide easy blending & no-tug application. Use with our eyeliners, mascara, foundation, & powder for flawless beauty looks.