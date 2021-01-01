TRESemme Pro Pure Damage Recovery Sulfate-Free Shampoo - 16 fl oz

TRESemmé Pro Pure Damage Recovery Shampoo is made to give you a worry free wash experience. Our formulations are: Sulfate, Paraben and Dye Free. This Damage Recovery System gently removes impurities and helps protect your hair from visible signs of damage, leaving hair soft and smooth. This shampoo for damaged hair and dry hair will keep damaged strands at bay and leave hair feeling nourished, soft, and gently cleansed. How to Use: Apply a generous dose of TRESemmé Pro Pure Damage Recovery Shampoo to wet hair and work in thoroughly, making sure you lather up from the roots right through to the ends. Rinse well, then follow with the TRESemmé Pro Pure Damage Recovery Conditioner. Finish off your look with TRESemmé Pro Pure Invisible Stylers. For over 70 years, TRESemmé has brought salon-quality hair care products right to your home. We are proud to introduce the NEW TRESemmé Pro Pure collection, offering a worry-free hair experience without compromising professional results. The Pro Pure system features shampoo and conditioner, and styling products which contain 0percent sulfates, 0percent dyes, and 0percent parabens, making it the cleanest collection from TRESemmé ever. Our formulas are designed to be gentle on hair, while delivering beautiful, touchably soft results. The TRESemmé Pro Pure Collection includes all the hair products you need for a more clean beauty regimen without sacrificing what you know and love. Favorites such as shampoo and conditioner, dry shampoo and leave in conditioner address moisture and damage while being gentle to hair and scalp. Experience a whole new level of clean without compromising on product performance that helps you achieve the looks you love. With Pro Pure, TRESemmé is equipping women with the unstoppable confidence and ability to walk taller, style after style.