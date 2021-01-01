New Balance Pro Run Knit V1

100% Textile Viet Nam Machine Wash Underfoot Cushioning: These New Balance running shoes feature REVlite midsole technology to deliver incredibly lightweight cushioning, and an NB Comfort Insert for a smoother ride Lightweight Support: Designed to help push your performance up a notch, these cushioned running shoes also include a deconstructed heel counter to provide support without added weight Knit Upper Material for Added Comfort: The full-length engineered knit upper on these New Balance running shoes provides lightweight support, a comfortable feel and a secure, sock-like fit Durable Design: These running shoes feature rubber outsole pods that are designed to stand up to daily wear-and-tear for a durable shoe you can rock every day Modern Style for an Eye-Catching Look: The engineered knit upper on these lightweight running shoes creates a sleek, modern silhouette that gets you noticed for your style as much as your performance Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.