Dorcy Pro Series Multi Cavity Use Flashlight with Z Drive PWM, Multiple Options Available

The Dorcy 600 Lumen Z Drive Flashlight offers exciting new features not found in other lights. Multi cavity use technology allows the light to run on two, four, or six AAA batteries. Even if you only have two working batteries, you can still have light! This technology also allows for the light to take on the characteristics of three different lights in terms of lumens and run times. The light features 600 lumens on high and 200 on low, with run times of 1 hour on high and 7.5 on low. A built in LED battery power indicator "fuel gauge" keeps you informed of how much power is left. Constructed of machined aircraft aluminum with knurled non-slip barrel grip, this light is durable and has a great feel.