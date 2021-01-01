PRO Skin Mattifying Primer - Lorac PRO Skin Mattifying Primer is an ultra-blurring, pore-diffusing primer that smooths uneven texture for a flawless, long-wearing makeup application. Benefits Provides optimal slip for a smooth application and flawless complexion Visibly smooths uneven skin texture Mattifies shine Acts like a makeup gripper for lasting wear Suitable for all skin types Infused with Salicylic Acid and Antioxidant Vitamins A, C & E to help skin appear healthy, youthful and radiant Oil-free, fragrance-free Key Ingredients Infused with Salicylic Acid and Antioxidant Vitamins A, C & E to help skin appear healthy, youthful and radiant - PRO Skin Mattifying Primer