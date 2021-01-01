EvoShield Pro-SRZ Batter's Elbow Guard, Large, Black

Offering greater coverage against impact while still maintaining a comfortable, supportive fit, the EvoShield® PRO-SRZ™ Batter’s Elbow Guard utilizes an updated design to keep you fully protected at the plate. The newly ergonomic fit of the PRO-SRZ™ boasts a more personalized feel, and continues to utilize EvoShield®’s renown Gel-to-Shell® Technology to mold to your exact specifications. Updated Protective Design: New Ergonomic Design: Boasts a more personalized fit for added comfort and protection Gel-to-Shell®: Air-activated molding process allows you to customize the fit of the shield for maximum coverage Dispersion Technology: Spreads the force across the surface of the shield to minimize felt impact Gel-to-Shell® Process: RIP open the foil bag and remove the soft shell, exposing the protective Shield to air activate EvoShield’s Gel-to-Shell Technology™ FIT the soft, flexible Shield in position and smooth any wrinkles. The Shield will begin to harden in about 10 minutes WEAR the shell for 30 minutes for the Gel-to-Shell™ is complete. Once fitted, the Shield is permanently molded to your body shape for maximum protection Additional Details: Coverage (Large): 9.25 '' W x 6.5'' H Coverage (Small): 7.5 '' W x 5.5'' H Cleaning Instructions: Hand wash, Air dry Manufacturer’s Warranty: 1-year limited