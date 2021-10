These stretch-twill chino pants are crafted with slim, straight-leg fit that's laid-back enough for the day and stylish enough for a fun night out. 34 1/2" inseam; 12 1/2" leg opening; 9 3/4" front rise; 15" back rise (size 32) Zip fly with button closure Front slant pockets; back patch pockets 98% cotton, 2% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Made in Italy Men's Clothing Black Owned and Founded