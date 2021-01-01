Nike Pro Therma-FIT Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Leggings

BREATHABLE WARMTH WITH SPACE FOR YOUR THINGS. The Nike Pro Therma-FIT Leggings feel warm and incredibly soft against your skin. Lightweight fleece breathes and stretches to keep you comfortable and moving naturally. Pockets secure your stuff so you can keep your hands free and your head in the game. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. Temp-Regulating Comfort Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your bodyâs natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. Room for Necessities Mesh pockets at the hips keep your keys, cards or phone close and easy to grab. Another pocket at the back waist with an invisible zipper secures your valuables out of sight. Soft Coverage Soft, lightweight fleece gives you comfortable coverage that helps you stay warm. An elastic waistband wraps you in support that holds the leggings in place as you move through workouts or competition. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Full length 80% polyester/ 20% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: DD6400; Color: Black/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult