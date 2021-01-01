Casio Pro Trek Quad Sensor Mens Watch PRTB50YT-1

The PRTB50YT combines a black ion plated (IP) band with a black case and face. The black coloring of this model improves readability and creates a bold design. The large Arabic numerals on the multi-dimensional face enable easy at-a-glance time reading while metal parts combine to create a look of quality and elegance. The fine resin back cover is made using tough lightweight glass fibers in a structure that integrates the band connection lugs and button guards protect against operational error. Both of these features enhance the ruggedness of these models. The large rotary bezel allows easy operation outdoors even while wearing gloves and adds to the wild look of these designs.