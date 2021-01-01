Titleist Pro V1 Practice Golf Balls

Designed for golfers seeking lower scores, the new Titleist Pro V1® makes a difference in your game. Pro V1 Practice Golf Balls are conforming products that differ only due to a cosmetic blemish such as pain, ink or registration of stamping. Pro V1 Practice Golf Balls do not have any construction or performance deficiencies. Boxes include both Pro V1 and Pro V1x Practice Golf Balls. FEATURES: #1 Ball on Worldwide Tours More short game spin and control with softer feel, penetrating trajectory for exceptional distance, and long-lasting durability Best scoring performance for all golfers, very soft feel Player Benefits Exceptional distance More short game control Softer feel on all shots Drop-and-Stop™ greenside control Long lasting durability Multi-component technology ZG process core Ionomeric casing layer Soft Urethane Elastomer™ cover system Spherically-tiled 352 tetrahedral dimple design 12 Pack