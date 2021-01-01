Nike Pro Women's Mesh Tank

BREATHABILITY FOR HIGH-HEAT WORKOUTS. The Nike Pro Tank dresses you for cool comfort and natural movement with sweat-wicking mesh in a racerback design. Benefits Mesh fabric with Dri-FIT technology helps you stay cool, dry and comfortable. Stretchy design with a racerback lets you move freely. Flat seams feel smooth against your skin. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel Body: 92% polyester/8% spandex. Insets: 84% polyester/16% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: AT4541; Color: Washed Coral/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult