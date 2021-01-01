Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Leggings

BREATHABLE AND SUPPORTIVE. The Nike Pro Leggings are made with sweat-wicking fabric that and mesh across the calves to keep you cool and dry. Soft, stretchy fabric moves with you as you sprint, lunge and stretch. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry, comfortable and focused. A wide, smooth mid-rise waistband feels supportive around your core. Ventilated mesh panels along the back of the lower legs create airflow for breathability. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Mid rise Body: 83% polyester/17% spandex. Mesh: 81% polyester/19% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: CZ9779; Color: Black/Heather/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult