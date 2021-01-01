Daiwa ProCaster Baitcasting Combo, camo

Whether you’re a novice or experienced angler, the Daiwa® ProCaster Baitcasting Combo fits the bill as a well balanced, all around combination. The rod is constructed of lightweight carbon with a combo of a cork and EVA foam handle. The ProCaster Baitcaster’s low profile reel is compact, ensuring smooth casting and retrieves. FEATURES: Lightweight full carbon rod Daiwa’s signature D-Vec digi-camo paint job Rod handles are constructed of cork and EVA foam Well balanced system Low profile and compact size 80 reel