Helena Rubinstein Prodigy Make Up Remover 150ml/4.81oz

An anti-aging cleansing oil-in-cream. Combines make-up removal oil with quick-dissolving cream. Features hydrating, relieving & brightening properties. Formulated with micellular oils containing micro-beads. Helps dissolve make-up & impurities. Infused with purifying Bio-Sap to prevent moisture loss, protect & renew skin cells. Leaves skin soft, smooth & transparent in an even complexion. To use: Massage in face & neck with circular motion until cream transforms into oil. Use horizontal strokes on forehead, neck & chin & diagonal motions from chin to cheeks. Rinse with water.