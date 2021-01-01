Sonia Kashuk Professional Buffing Concealer Makeup Brush No. 151

Tackle dark circles, discoloration or other skin imperfections with precision with the Professional Buffing Concealer Makeup Brush No. 151 from Sonia Kashuk™. Designed with an angled handle that makes it easy to dab and buff concealer on hard-to-reach spots, this concealer buffer brush helps you achieve a flawless complexion. The dense and soft synthetic bristles don't absorb creams or liquids as they blend or buff products and smoothly glide over the skin to create a perfect finish. Plus, it comes with a clip-on cover, making it great for stashing in your handbag for your on-the-go touch-up needs.