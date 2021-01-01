Stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Uni-directional stainless steel with an inlaid blue ring bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date window at the 3 o'clock position. ETA caliber 2824 automatic movement, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw-down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 48 mm. Case thickness: 18 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 500 meters / 1650 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Professional Diver Series. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Zeno Professional Diver Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch 6603-2824-A4.