PROFESSIONAL GAMBLER LOW PAY HIGH STRESS BEST JOB Premium T-Shirt

With a unique original design, this professional gambler would be a great way to bluff your friends into thinking you know how to gamble professionally! PROFESSIONAL GAMBLER LOW PAY HIGH STRESS BEST JOB IN THE WORLD Whether your game of choice is craps, poker, texas holdem, stud, omaha, black jack, or anything else, this is a great way to show your love for gambling! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.