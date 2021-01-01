Naissant Professional Hair Treatment Mask. Color Depositing, Color Intensifier and Tone Correcting Highlights. Without Salt, Paraben and Ammonia. (Blond Pearl, Perla Beige)

The mask will intensify the color of your dyed hair and correct color in the reflections that you currently have, this mask is essential for dyed hair, and necesary for hair with highlights Naissant's mask will help cleanse and preserve the color of your hair until its next dye, it will also transform the color of your worn and dull hair into healthy and shiny hair, without strong or unpleasant odors. Contains pro-vitamin B5 (DPantenol), olive oil, honey, vitamin E and hydrolyzed wheat protein. This perfect mixture of ingredients free of salts and parabens hydrates, nourishes and repairs the hair, restoring volume, flexibility and shine. Our products are manufactured, tested and used in tropical and mountainous areas, where the natural conditions are variable and the damage of the sun is more frequent in the hair due to the verticality that this area has with the sun, it will work in any season of the year.