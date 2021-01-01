Professional Indoor Cycling Bike Exercise Trainer Exercise Bicycle With Flywheel, Silver Belt Drive System and LCD Monitor for Home Workout to Keep Fit Bodybuilding

If you are looking for a basic model exercise bike to start your fitness journey at home, S280 exercise bicycle is just the one! Sturdy Steel Frame The steel frame guarantees you the stability and durability of S280 cycling bike with no doubt! You can definitely count on it to help you lose weight and build up your strength! Multi-Grip Handlebars and Fully Adjustable Ergonomic Seat Multi-grip handlebars along with fully adjustable ergonomic leather padded seat enable S280 to cater to your specific needs in a customized and perfect manner. You can keep in a neutral position or lean forward based on your training habit. And the seat can be adjusted up/down and backward/forward so that the whole family of different heights and weights can use this one single S280 for workout! Such a bargain on thought of that, right? Easy Tension Adjustment The resistance knob within easy reach allows you to adjust workout intensity based on your own preferences. Twist clockwise, youre upgrading your workout to the next level; and twist counterclockwise, youre decreasing tension for a milder phase. You can also call an emergency stop to your exercise simply by pushing down the knob. The integration of the emergency stop function with the round and smooth resistance knob makes the whole design simpler and cleaner. Convenient Water Bottle Holder The bottle rack under the seat keeps your water supply close at hand, to free you from pausing your exciting exercise and getting off the bike from time to time to keep hydrated. Foot Cage Pedals Proper foot placement is essential to any biking workout! The caged pedals ensure your feet are securely fastened and wont slip during high intensity workout. Upgraded Multi-functional Digital LCD Monitor To keep track of your progress is simple with the multi-functional LCD display. You can monitor TIME, SPEED, DISTANCE, CALORIES and ODOGRAPH to encourage you on your fitness journey. Ideal for Indoor Healthy and Fitness Exercising Transportation wheels provide for easy moving and relocation. Simply tilt and roll out for use or away for storage, and no need for heavy lifting or muscle strain. Give S280 exercise bicycle a try, which can offer you amazing cardio workouts along with anything else home fitness enthusiasts could wish for. Dont hesitate anymore, start your fitness journey right now right with S280! Recommended Use: Exercise Maximum Weight: 220 lb Model: S280 Fitness Goal: Lose Weight, Keep Fit, Bodybuilding Assembled Product Dimensions: (L x W x H)37.80 x 22.80 x 46.50 Inches