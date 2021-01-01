St. Moriz Professional Instant Dark Self Tanning Lotion - 8.45oz

St. Moriz Instant Self Tanning Lotion Dark is our must have for that deeper, long haul, bronzed look. For those who prefer a lotion application that develops into a fabulous deep golden tan and leaves you with a feel good bronzed glow, this award winning product is for you. A unique blend of beautifully fragranced active tanning agents work their magic, leaving you looking subtly bronzed and ready for anything. This salon professional formulation is ultra easy to apply, quick drying and very moisturising, great for dry skin. Enjoy St. Moriz Instant Self Tanning Lotion Dark for deeper, long lasting, salon professional results. How to Apply: 1. Exfoliate and moisturise dry areas of the skin (knees, feet, elbows and ankles) with an oil free moisturiser. 2. Use our St. Moriz Professional applicator mitt to prevent staining your palms. 3. Shake (closed bottle) well before use and then apply a small amount of lotion evenly, in a circular motion onto the body and face. To avoid streaks on knees and elbows, bend when applying to these areas. 4. The tan will develop over 4-6 hours. During this time, avoid any contact with water, perspiring or applying any other products to the skin. 5. After this time, shower off the guide colour with luke warm water. Avoid using and soaps, shower gels or shampoo when rinsing. 6. Enjoy your natural looking healthy glow! Label Info: Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Dimethicone, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate,Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Tourate Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Isohexadecane, Xanthan Gum, Polysorbate 60, Ethylhexyglycerin, Parfum(Fragrance), Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Caster Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Sine Adipe Lac, Sodium Benzoate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, CI 16035 (FDandC Red40), CI 19140 (FDandC Yellow 5), CI 42090 (FD and C Blue 1)