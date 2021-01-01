Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Blonde and Silver Shampoo, 16 Fl Oz

This Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo will help to get rid of the brassy and bring on shimmer and shine. It's available in a convenient 16 fl oz size, providing plenty to work with. The Clairol blonde and silver shampoo is specifically developed for silver and blonde hair to renew and refresh faded highlights and ash tones. It has a protein-enriched conditioning formula that reduces the appearance of brassiness and dull yellow color. The hair care product is easy to dispense, making it an ideal addition to a hair care routine. It will leave locks feeling healthy and looking bright, and is ideal for use with Clairol Shimmer Lights Conditioner, which is sold separately.